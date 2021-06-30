Kate Middleton's sweet mum moment with Prince George you may have missed from the England game The Cambridges cheered on the Three Lions at Wembley

Prince George attended his very first England game on Tuesday and celebrated alongside his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as the Three Lions saw a 2-0 victory against Germany.

Mum Kate was spotted keeping an eye on her seven-year-old son during the game in a sweet video captured by sports agent, Dave Gardner, in the royal box at Wembley.

The Duchess, dressed in a red Zara blazer, could be seen leaning in to speak with George in the front row.

READ: Prince George has royal fans saying the same thing after Wembley appearance with mum Kate Middleton

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton has all eyes on Prince George during England game

The Cambridges were also seen singing the National Anthem at the start of the match, while Prince William and Kate both pointed out various things to their son.

George adorably matched his dad in a jacket, shirt and tie for his after-school outing, while his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, presumably remained at their Kensington Palace home.

WATCH: Prince George sing God Save the Queen at Wembley Stadium with Kate Middleton

MORE: Princess Eugenie's new photo of baby August has fans saying the same thing

The Cambridges celebrated England's win

Over 25 million fans across Britain watched the 90-minute match and now some believe the victory was thanks to Prince George!

Royal and football fans alike were quick to take to social media and officially name the youngster England's "lucky charm".

The royals were seen speaking with David Beckham

The family were also joined in the stands by some of the stars that attended their 2011 wedding, including former footballer David Beckham, who was accompanied by good friends, David Gardner and Ben Winston, and his son Romeo, and Ellie Goulding, who performed ten years ago as they took to the floor for their first dance.

Other guests included Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.