We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been a busy week for our favourite royal ladies! The Duchess of Cambridge kept things casual while attending a Wimbledon tennis match, meanwhile, the Countess of Wessex stepped out in summertime florals for her latest engagements.

Enjoying their visit to Scotland, the Queen and her daughter Princess Anne have also been pictured out and about with some seriously chic – and sentimental – accessories.

Looking to update your summer wardrobe? We've rounded up our favourite outfits of the week, so you can recreate the royal look for less. Happy shopping!

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon championships on Friday, looking beautiful in a navy blue polka-dot look. As usual, the royal looked ultra-chic, wearing a pleated dotty midi skirt by Alessandra Rich, a Smythe navy blazer and a white tee. Jewellery-wise, she wore her go-to Simone Rocha pearl earrings, a Spells of Love satellite necklace layered with her Daniella Draper gold Midnight Moon necklace. Kate completed her look with a pair of white high heel shoes and Mulberry's 'Amberley' bag in white - a new designer purchase for the Duchess.

GET THE LOOK:

This polka dot skirt from Shein is the perfect addition to your Duchess Kate-style wardrobe.

Polka dot skirt, £10.99 / $13, Shein

Team it with M&S' tailored blazer for the full effect.

Navy blazer, £55, Marks & Spencer

VIDEO: Kate Middleton wears stunning Zara blazer at Euros match

Kate also nailed off-duty dressing on Tuesday as she joined football fans at Wembley Stadium. Donning a symbolic red blazer to show her support for the England team, the mum-of-three also sported black trousers and a plain white vest top.

GET THE LOOK

While Kate's exact Zara jacket is sadly out of stock, this cherry red number from Shein is a deadringer.

Red blazer, £38.49, Shein

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex is known for her impeccable sense of style, and the royal proved that she can pull off just about anything when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Thursday. Wearing a blue pleated maxi skirt from ME+EM with a sporty cream stripe down the side, Sophie added a casual white T-shirt, navy blazer and grey trainers.

GET THE LOOK:

Sophie's exact skirt is from royal favourite brand, Me+Em.

Merino pleat skirt, £175 ($285), ME+EM

Stepping out for an engagement in Scotland, Sophie and her husband Prince Edward attended the newly opened St James Quarter shopping district, where they learned about how small businesses and local vendors are taking steps to recover following the pandemic. Teaming a floral pleated skirt by Valentino with a fitted cream blazer and suede pointed-toe heels, the Countess looked absolutely stunning.

GET THE LOOK

We think Sophie fans will love this £23.99 version from New Look.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £23.99, New Look

Earlier in the week, Sophie also paid a visit to Utopia Costumes, Forfar, in Scotland where she wore yet another floral style from designer, Etro.

GET THE LOOK

In love with Sophie's dress? We think this Monsoon frock is very similar, but it's selling out fast.

Floral Dress, £69, Monsoon

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia recycled a stunning Nina Ricci number on Thursday for the Princess of Girona Awards. The mother-of-two was joined by her husband, King Felipe VI, and daughters, Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofia, 14, for the event, in which Princess Leonor presented prizes to this year's winners.

GET THE LOOK:

Get glammed up in this gorgeous gown.

Gina Bacconi beaded maxi dress, £200, John Lewis

Queen Letizia chanelled Victoria Beckham in a leopard print co-ord from the designer's collection. Pictured at the World Blindness Summitt in Madrid, the monarch completed her ensemble with bright red slingback heels and silver stud earrings.

GET THE LOOK

Feeling inspired by the Spanish monarch? Recreate her look with this blue leopard print dress from Monsoon. It's a great price.

Leopard Print Dress, £69, Monsoon

The Queen

Enjoying day three of her trip to Scotland, the Queen carried her favourite tote by Launer London as she visited The Children's Wood Project in Glasgow.

GET THE LOOK

If you're looking for a similar style, Ted Baker's 'Kimmie' bag is a strong contender – and it's on sale!

Ted Baker 'Kimmie' Bag, £95, John Lewis

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie headed to Green Park with baby August on Tuesday to visit the Tea Timers, a herd of wooden elephants, which are part of the CoExistence Story from the Elephant Family. Choosing a sweet floral dress for the occasion, the royals' blue and blue midi certainly turned heads.

GET THE LOOK

You're in luck - Marks & Spencer is selling a similar version.

Nobody's Child Floral Dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

Princess Anne

Princess Anne's latest accessory has a very special meaning behind it! Donning a quirky face mask while visiting the St John Ambulance HQ in Lincoln on Monday, the 70-year-old showcased her support for the Injured Jockeys Fund, and you can too by purchasing the charity's unisex mask for £10.

