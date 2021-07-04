The Duchess of Cornwall wears pretty summer print as she pays heartfelt tribute Camilla shared a message of gratitude

The Duchess of Cornwall shared such a thoughtful message with royal fans at the weekend, and she looked radiant as she did so.

In a photo shared by the official Clarence House Instagram account on Sunday, Camilla smiled at the camera as she held up a glass in celebration.

She wore a light blue cardigan over a white blouse with a stunning pink and green fruit print – ideal for summer!

The stylish royal also wore gold bracelets on one wrist and light makeup, and her hair was combed into its usual neat style.

The caption for the photo read: "'On this very special #ThankYouDay, I wanted to say a heartfelt 'Cheers' to every single one of this country’s wonderful volunteers, who have made such an enormous difference to us all over the past year.' - The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the @royalvolservice. #CheersforVolunteers," and finished with a clapping emoji.

Camilla's touching message and lovely photo were a hit with the account's followers, who rushed to share their approval for both.

One commented: "What a lovely photo!" Another added: "And thank you to you as well, for all your hard work," while a third commented: "Cheers! HRH looks really beautiful in this picture."

Camilla looked as elegant as ever in the new photo

A fourth chimed in: "A bright and beautiful happy face, cheers to you too, the Duchess of Cornwall."

It's been a busy few months for the royal family, with Camilla consoling her husband Prince Charles in April following the death of his beloved father, Prince Philip.

There has also been exciting news to celebrate, with the announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born last month.

Shortly after the happy news was announced, a statement posted to Charles and Camilla's official social media accounts shared the couple's joy.

It read: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana [confetti emoji]. Wishing them all well at this special time."

