Inside King Charles' extremely private honeymoon home on late Queen's beloved Balmoral estate

After spending Christmas and New Year's at Sandringham, the King and Queen are set to step away from the spotlight before a busy year of scheduled engagements takes place, per The Telegraph.

King Charles is believed to have travelled to his Scottish home, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. The relocation breaks his late mother the Queen's tradition of remaining at Sandringham until the anniversary of her father King George VI's death had passed on 6 February.

King Charles has expressed his affection for Birkhall, particularly its garden, which he described as "a special place" in an interview with Country Life. With its charming duck egg blue entrance, the sloped lawn filled with roses, and the towering mountain of Lochnagar in the distance, it's no wonder the monarch finds solace at the idyllic bolthole in the Scottish Highlands. Take a look at its breathtaking entrance in the clip below…

King Charles unveils grand entrace to Birkhall

It's well known that the King and his wife have green fingers. Charles' fondness for the estate's garden, crafted by his grandmother, reveals a deep personal connection and a desire to maintain its legacy.

"It is such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother. It is a childhood garden, and all I’ve done, really, is enhance it a bit," he said.

The property is steeped in memories and romance for Charles, too, as it's not only where he spent the majority of the Covid-19 lockdown, but it's also where he and Camilla spent their honeymoon after tying the knot in 2005.

© Getty Charles at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, in Ballater

During the pandemic, the former Prince of Wales opened the new NHS Nightingale hospital in London remotely via a video link from the Drawing Room at Birkhall.

Clarence House shared a photo of the royal's home office set-up, including a sweet display of family photos behind him. Among the frames on a table on the right-hand side, next to a vase of flowers, is a picture of Charles and wife Camilla on their wedding day.

© Clarence House A rare glimpse inside Birkhall was once shared by Clarence House

Royal fans got a further glimpse at the 53,000-acre estate, when Charles filmed a BBC documentary in 2018 called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

In one scene, Charles was interviewed in a reception room of the property, showing he has various personal mementos on display.

© Jeff J Mitchell The royal couple also spent their first wedding anniversary at the Balmoral estate

One framed photo on a dresser appears to have been taken at Prince Louis’ christening in July 2018, while another looks to show the Queen with Princes William and Harry when they were younger.

© BBC King Charles' living room was pictured in the BBC documentary

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with Camilla.