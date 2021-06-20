Prince Charles and Camilla have honoured their late dads on Father's Day by sharing some very personal throwback photos on social media. The Prince of Wales sadly lost his father Prince Philip two months ago, while Camilla's dad Bruce Shand passed away in 2006.

In a tribute to their own fathers and dads around the world who are no longer with us, Charles and Camilla wrote: "To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #FathersDay."

The tear-jerking tribute featured a black-and-white photo of Prince Philip with Charles as a young boy, as well as two images of Camilla with her late dad – one showing the father-daughter pair walking in a garden and another on Camilla's 2005 wedding day to the future King. Another image was of Charles, 72, with his own sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Royal fans loved seeing the personal photos, while also acknowledging how difficult the day may be for those without their fathers. "Camilla's father passed away just one year after her wedding with Prince Charles; Prince Philip passed away exactly on the day of C&C's 16th wedding anniversary. My thoughts and prayer for you all, Happy Father's day all!" one follower replied on Twitter.

Another wrote: "OH. MY. GOD. These photos of Camilla with her dad are so precious, I've got tears in my eyes really. Especially the one from the wedding. Thank you so much for sharing." "First one without yours... I'm sure this is a hard day for you," another told Prince Charles.

Prince Charles and Camilla shared some personal photos

The royal family officially spent two weeks in mourning, although earlier this week the Countess of Wessex spoke about how Prince Philip's death had left "a giant-sized hole in our lives".

Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Five Live, Sophie welled up as she explained how the pandemic meant the royals had not been able to spend as much time with the Queen as they would have liked. "So I think the whole grieving process is probably likely to take a lot longer… Because if you're not living with somebody, 24/7, the immediate loss isn't necessarily felt in the same way, as if somebody was in the house with you all the time," she said.

"It's only when you would do the normal things that you would have done with them, and you suddenly realise that they are not there, that you really start to have an 'Oh my goodness moment.'"

