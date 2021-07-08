Princess Eugenie's reaction to England's win is all of us The royal mum shared her joy on Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge was among the crowd at Wembley Stadium celebrating England's win over Denmark on Wednesday, but he's not the only royal football fan.

Prince William's cousin, Princess Eugenie, took to Instagram Stories to share an edited clip of an iconic scene from Friends, in which Ross' pet monkey, Marcel, turns on the radio to play David Baddiel and Frank Skinner's 1996 anthem, Three Lions.

Ahead of the nail-biting match, the royal mum showed her support for Gareth Southgate's squad by reposting Prince Charles and Camilla's video of the Band of the Coldstream Guards playing the hit song, along with Sweet Caroline, in the garden at Clarence House.

As the final score saw England beat Denmark 2-1, allowing them to reach a major final for the first time since 1966, Eugenie also shared a photo of the players celebrating, along with an image of Gareth Southgate, to which she added the caption: "Hero."

The Princess, 31, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 35, no doubt watched the game from their Windsor home with their four-month-old son, August.

Prince William celebrates in the stands at Wembley

Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York also shared the same photo of the England team on her Instagram stories, writing: "Gareth Southgate and @England, we herald you."

After the match, Prince William was quick to share his joy, tweeting: "What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England. The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome."

Last week, the Duke was joined by wife, Kate, and their eldest son, Prince George, to watch the Three Lions' 2-0 victory over Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 fixture.

England will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 11 July.

