Princess Eugenie gives unprecedented looks inside royal home

Since Princess Eugenie gave birth to her baby son called August on 9 February, royal enthusiasts have seen more of her stunning home with Jack Brooksbank than ever before. Her residence, Frogmore Cottage, was largely kept under wraps when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were living there, but now we are often given exciting glimpses inside.

When Eugenie posted a collection of images to celebrate Father's Day, a few of the photographs of her husband Jack appear to be shot inside their home.

Jack Brooksbank showed off the family's home office

One picture showed Jack cradling baby August in a small room with muted walls and white doors. This space could easily be a home office for the couple as they continue to work on projects throughout the pandemic.

Princess Eugenie has a boho-style living area

Another seemed to show the family's living room, revealing a white linen sofa dressed with boho-style cushions. Behind the sofa, panelled walls could be observed, also in a pared-back beige hue.

Last month, the royal also revealed a glimpse of her beautiful kitchen, while filming her first-born playing with a toy shark.

The four-month-old was captured clutching his cuddly toy while sitting in a bouncer. The corner of the frame reveals pale beige tiles in a diamond pattern and wooden cabinets in a slightly darker yet complementary beige tone.

As well as the picture-perfect interiors, Princess Eugenie has been keen to show off the glorious grounds of her fabulous home via Instagram.

The couple have beautiful grounds surrounding their home

At Easter time, Princess Eugenie shared a new photograph from the idyllic garden of Frogmore Cottage - and fans were blown away by the magical blossom tree they posed in front of.

Baby August has also been pictured lying in a bed of daffodils within the grounds of their breathtaking home. The couple led him on a white blanket while he was wearing bunny booties and a tiny bonnet hat, and he looked angelic surrounded by the striking yellow flowers and luscious lawns.

