Prince Charles backs England to win for Euros 2020 The Prince of Wales spent his final day in Wales

The Prince of Wales has backed England to win the Euros after showing off his cricket skills during his final day of his week-long tour of Wales.

On a visit to a pub in South Wales, Charles, 72, told regulars he would be watching the final on Sunday at home, saying: "It would be marvellous if they won."

Colin Morgan, who spoke to the future King at the Ponthir House Inn in Ponthir, near Newport, said: "He said he wouldn't be going to Wembley, but his eldest son [Prince William] would be. And he said 'It's not good for the nerves, watching England play'.

Earlier Charles showed that, if England are in need of a penalty taker during their big match, he has the skills for the job.

The heir to the throne showed off his ball control when he met young entrepreneurs supported in starting their businesses by the Cardiff office of The Prince's Trust.

The Prince got chatting about sport after joining in with a game of boules in the car park of the village pub, which has become a central part of the community over lockdown. As he crouched, standing in a plastic hoop, to roll his ball towards the jack, he giggled.

"Do I have to get right down to do this? That's a test one!" he said as the ball rolled slowly.

"Oh, you can chuck it up in the air! There you go, I knew I shouldn’t have had the Butty Bach,”" he added.

As Charles walked away from the bowls giggling, he shrugged and joked: "It's all absolute balls to me!"

Charles pulls a pint of Butty Bach

Earlier, the Prince had donned an apron to pull a pint of the local beer, Butty Bach behind the bar. Landlord Barrie Walden joked: "We are short staffed at the moment."

Taking a sip, Charles declared it "very good," before raising his glass to wish staff and regulars, "Good luck!".

Moving on, he stopped to chat to locals, spotting one man with a pint of cider and asking: "How many glasses do you have to have before you feel it, or lose feeling?"

It was an action-packed day for the heir to the throne

He also spoke to the pub's book club, dubbed The Golden Girls, who told him they were following The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room on Instagram.

Charles, who has recommended this season's selection of books for the online book club, laughed: "I'm going to have to come up with some other things. I will tell my other half, she will be so thrilled. It's so interesting what she's done, it's got such a large audience."

Anne Edmunds gave the Prince a copy of My Passage to India, a book written by her father John Beal, who served in the Royal Signals during the partition of India and met Charles' great-uncle Lord Mountbatten, who was Viceroy at the time.

Told John, now 94, was unwell, the Prince replied: "Take him a Guinness, that usually cures anything! Do thank him so much for the book, that's very kind."

Speaking afterwards, Anne said: "His visit has given us such a lift. It means everything that he's come here today."

The Ponthir House Inn has been supported with expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Charles's "Pub is the Hub" initiative.

Launched in 2001, the not-for-profit organisation offers independent specialist advice to publicans to help them provide viable local services at the heart of their community.

Charles puts his cricketing skills to the test

Earlier in the day, Charles showed off his cricketing skills on a visit to Glamorgan Cricket Club today with mixed results.

The Prince, in a suit and sunglasses, laughed as he took up the stance for bowler Hannaa Zaman's first delivery, only to miss the ball on his first attempt.

"I need to get my eye in!" laughed the heir to the throne, before successfully hitting the second ball to cheers and applause.

The Prince, who has been patron of the Club in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, since 1986, was there to mark its centenary year as a first class county and spoke of his pride in the club's progress over the years.

In an impromptu speech before he unveiled a plaque to commemorate his visit, he said: "I just wanted to say how proud I am to be patron of this club and for quite some years. It's been fascinating to watch its progress over the years and I'm thrilled, just to have had this brief opportunity to join you today and apart from everything else to hear that wonderful sound of bat on ball going on in the background.

"And also to discover about all the training and outreach programmes that you do with so many different schools and with the girls and women's cricket, all to try to encourage real talent for the team in the future. And that's what really matters, is the bringing on of new and exciting players.

"So I just want to wish you the happiest of centenaries and to express huge sympathy for what you’ve had to put up with and try to manage during this pandemic, I do sympathise with you."

Charles speaking with pupils from St Peter's RC Primary School

On the final day of his five-day visit to Wales, Charles arrived in nearby Pontcanna Fields by helicopter, before walking through the park into the stadium.

He was greeted by Lord Lieutenant Morfudd Meredith and Gerard Elias QC, President of the Club and met officials before heading over to inspect the winning entries in a national schools competition to celebrate the centenary through art and writing.

Charles admired a rap about the club written by ten-year-old David Skiba, a haiku written in Welsh by Quinn Gerrard, ten, and poems about cricket by Leo Seymour, nine, and ten-year-old Sohan Rupalia.

Gareth Rein, headteacher of St Peter's RC Primary School, which was one of three winners in the literacy competition, said: "The children are delighted to be here as competition winners. They didn't know until we got here that they would be meeting the Prince, so they are very excited.”

The heir to the throne spent time chatting to the youngsters about their work and their experience of the pandemic, saying: "You're lucky to be young people because [the illness] is not as bad as it is for us older people.

"When do your summer holidays start? The poor teachers are longing to escape I expect!

"I hope you all get a chance to play proper cricket one day, they need some extra players!"

