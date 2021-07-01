Prince Charles has royal fans saying the same thing after making revelation to wife Camilla See what they had to say in Clarence House's latest post

Prince Charles recently joined forces with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and shared five of his favourite books with royal fans via Camilla's 'Reading Room'.

Earlier this week, the official account for Clarence House shared the first of the Prince's recommendations, William Blacker's Along the Enchanted Way, and fans rushed to comment underneath the post – all agreeing on the same thing.

"I think it's great that Prince Charles is contributing to the Duchess of Cornwall's reading room," a follower wrote, whilst a second added: "How lovely that the Prince of Wales shares his love of books with the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room."

A third remarked: "Lovely to see a husband supporting his wife's project and vice versa."

Fans praised the Prince's support for Camilla's project

Another follower revealed her hope for future contributors, writing: "I hope William and Catherine and the children will share their favourites, too."

The Duchess, 73, launched her online book club earlier this year. At the time, the royal spoke of her love of literature as the Reading Room's first four titles were announced, saying reading was a "great adventure" that allowed people to laugh and cry with a good book.

Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel's The Mirror And The Light were picked by the Duchess alongside William Boyd's Restless, Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and The Architect's Apprentice by Elif Shafak.

Prince Charles shares his favourite five books with Camilla's Reading Room

In a video to welcome readers to her Instagram-based Reading Room, Camilla said: "To me, reading is a great adventure. I've loved it since I was very small and I'd love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do.

"You can escape, and you can travel, and you can laugh and you can cry. There's every type of emotion humans experience in a book."