Prince Charles makes first appearance after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview Buckingham Palace is yet to release a statement

The Prince of Wales made his first public appearance following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Charles, 72, was asked by a reporter during his engagement: "Sir, what did you think of the interview?" to which the heir to the throne smiled and declined to answer.

During his engagement, Charles visited a pop-up vaccination centre at the Jesus House church in Brent, north-west London on Tuesday, to learn about its community work. The royal outing, which was scheduled in the diary in advance, comes just 48 hours after Prince Harry and Meghan's interview aired on CBS in the US.

During the two-hour special with the US chat show host, Harry and Meghan spoke about life within the royal family, including claims that there had been “concerns and conversations” before their first child Archie was born about his skin tone and "what that would mean or look like".

The Duke of Sussex also opened up to Oprah about his relationship with his father Charles, admitting that the pair weren't on speaking terms for a while, saying that there was "a lot to work through".

Harry said of his father in the interview: "I feel really let down," but added that he would make it one of his priorities “to try and heal that relationship”.

Charles speaks with staff at the vaccine centre

Buckingham Palace is yet to release a statement. According to The Times, the Queen refused to sign off a prepared statement that officials had hoped would de-escalate tensions by highlighting the family's love and concern for the Sussexes.

However, the newspaper reports that the monarch wanted more time to consider her response to the interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their final public engagement with the royal family at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service.

The Sussexes' final royal engagement in March 2020

Harry and Meghan now live with their one-year-old son Archie in Montecito, Santa Barbara and are expecting their second child this summer.

During the interview with Oprah, the couple revealed they found out they are having a baby girl, who will be eighth in line to the throne.

Harry added that it will be "amazing" to have one child of each gender, as well as their two dogs.

Oprah then pressed to find out if they intended on expanding their family further, at which point the Duke and Duchess affirmed that a family of four was perfect.

