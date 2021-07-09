Prince William dons shades as he returns to polo field for important reason The royal took part in a charity match

Prince William returned to one of his favourite hobbies on Friday as he took to the polo field once again for a charity match.

The Duke of Cambridge participated in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021, which helps to raise money for charities supported by him and the Duchess of Cambridge.

WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry play polo at star-studded event

Funds raised will go towards Centrepoint, East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales and Tusk.

William looked incredibly cool in a pair of shades, as well as his polo kit which consisted of some white trousers and a blue and white polo shirt.

He played for the US Polo Assn team, and scored two goals during the match. The pony that he rode during the fourth and sixth chukkas, a gelding called Savot, was named Pony of the Match.

The Duke played with top polo players like Mark Tomlinson and Clive Reid, as well as Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner and chairman of Leicester City football club, and son of the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in 2018.

The royal was not joined by his wife at the match after she came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 while she attended Wimbledon.

A spokesperson said: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Prince William is a huge fan of the sport and often took part in charity matches alongside his brother Prince Harry.

But the Duke is also keen on many other sports including football, and he has been at Wembley Stadium to watch England beat Germany and Denmark during their Euros 2020 run.

The royal brothers often played the sport together

When he watched the England vs. Germany game, he was joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and their son, Prince George.

However, the young royal was unable to join his father during England's victory over Denmark, and it was possibly due to the later start time of the match.

When George joined his parents, the game began at 5pm, but on Wednesday it was at 8pm, and as the young royal had to be in school the next day, it might've been too late for him.

