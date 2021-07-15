Princess Charlene reveals the reason behind her illness The royal had come down with an ENT sphere infection

Princess Charlene has spent the past few months in South Africa, after she came down with an ear, nose throat (ENT) infection that left her unable to travel.

In a new interview with South African channel News24, the Monaco royal has revealed that the infection started after she underwent a sinus lift and bone graft before the trip.

A sinus lift is an operation that can be recommended by dentists if you require a dental implant, but don't have the jaw space to accommodate it.

She admitted that she didn't realise she had the infection until she saw a specialist after her ears became incredibly sore.

Charlene also revealed that the reason she can't return home to Monaco is because her ear pressure won't "equalise", meaning that she's unable to fly above 20,000 feet.

She also spoke about missing "[her] husband, [her] babies, and [her] doggies," but thankfully the family are planning to fly out and visit her, but the trip requires careful planning because of COVD restrictions.

Due to the infection, Charlene was forced to miss her tenth anniversary with her husband Prince Albert, and in a separate interview with Channel24, she admitted the time was very "trying" for her.

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time," she said.

The family are planning a trip to reunite with Princess Charlene

As Prince Albert and Princess Charlene marked their milestone wedding anniversary apart on 2 July, the Palace of Monaco released a series of videos to mark key moments from the couple's relationship.

On the day itself, Charlene shared footage from their lavish wedding day in 2011 on Instagram, along with other highlights, including the birth of their children and their charity work.

In the caption, the Princess wrote: "To all our families, friends and loved ones. Thank you for your love and support, and for the generosity we have received during this decade of our marriage.

"With gratitude, we are able to continue our work through our foundations. Thank you for the anniversary gifts, for your generosity, and trust. With all our love and respect. Merci."

The Princess recently shared her first pictures since she came down with the illness and she was seen preparing to make some blankets for a crèche next door to where she is staying.

The royal spoke about missing her twin children

She also had a video call with her two children, Jacques and Gabrielle, both six, who are home in Monaco. Although she was pleased to see her children, the royal did look a little homesick in the photos.

The pictures also allowed a glimpse into the luxurious home that she's staying in, which had a large oak table that was perfect for sewing the blankets on.

"Spending time with Jacqui and Bella, making blankets for the crèche next door," she wrote. "Wish me luck."

