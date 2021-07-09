Princess Charlene pictured for first time since illness The royal video-called with her two children

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared some new photos of herself on her Instagram page - the first time since falling ill in May. The royal has been battling an ENT sphere infection, which targets the ears, nose and throat, and has caused Charlene to extend her trip to South Africa.

The royal went fairly quiet on her social media afterwards, only releasing videos of her work and celebrating her tenth anniversary with husband Prince Albert.

But in new photos that were shared on Friday, the 43-year-old is seen preparing to make some blankets for a crèche next door to where she is staying.

She also had a video call with her two children, Jacques and Gabrielle, both six, who are home in Monaco. Although she was pleased to see her children, the royal did look a little homesick in the photos.

The pictures also allowed a glimpse into the luxurious home that she's staying in, which had a large oak table that was perfect for sewing the blankets on.

The home also featured several beautiful artworks on the stairs and a majestic stone hall that housed a wood-burning fireplace.

"Spending time with Jacqui and Bella, making blankets for the crèche next door," she wrote. "Wish me luck."

The royal has had to extend her visit to South Africa

Fans wished the royal a speedy recovery and praised her generosity, with one writing: "What a lucky crèche. Speedy recovery so you may return to your loving family again."

A second added: "Fingers crossed, and Jacqui and Bella what cute nicknames," while a third said: "Such a beautiful initiative! Best of luck!"

Charlene's condition meant that she and her husband, Prince Albert, had to celebrate their tenth anniversary apart from one another.

The royal said it was a very "trying time" for her, in an interview with South African news channel, Channel24, and said she missed her husband and children "deeply".

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time," she said.

The royal couple have had to spend their anniversary apart

Charlene had been carrying out conservation and anti-poaching work for her Foundation in South Africa before she fell ill.

As the royal couple marked their milestone wedding anniversary apart on 2 July, the Palace of Monaco released a series of videos to celebrate key moments from the couple's relationship.

On the day itself, Charlene shared footage from their lavish wedding day in 2011 on Instagram, along with other highlights, including the birth of their children and their charity work.

