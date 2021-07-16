Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence enjoy rare sporty outing together The royal couple are in Kent

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence looked the picture of happiness as they arrived at the 149th Open at Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent on Friday.

After they were greeted by officials, the royal couple spoke with fellow attendees ahead of their visit to watch the world's best men golfers compete for the Claret Jug. Last year's Open champion had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was therefore put back 12 months.

Dressed in a pale blue jacket and white trousers, Princess Anne looked ready for the sporting event as she took her seat in the stands. The 70-year-old styled her getup further with a navy cap and a pair of sunglasses whilst sitting down. Meanwhile, Timothy, 66, was dressed in a beige coloured blazer and blue trousers.

The couple have been married since 12 December 1992. Sir Tim is Anne's second husband after her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips, with whom she shares two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. They reside at the Princess' Gloucester home, Gatcombe Park.

Anne is grandmother to Peter and his former wife Autumn's daughters, Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall's three children, Mia, seven, Lena, three, and three-month-old Lucas.

Anne and Timothy's joint appearance comes shortly after Princess Anne finished a busy week in Scotland, where she joined her mother the Queen for two days of her royal visit.

The mother-and-daughter duo made visits to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, the Children's Wood Project, where they received a jar of local honey.

They also visited Skypark to meet two companies who are leading the way in the space technology field. Just days prior, Sir Timothy joined Princess Anne on day three of Royal Ascot.

