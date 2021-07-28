Prince Charles keeps his cool as Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella The Prince of Wales was joined by the Prime Minster and Home Secretary

Members of the royal family often have to stay calm when things don't go to plan, and Prince Charles demonstrated his ability to do exactly on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales joined Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel at the dedication of the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

While the sombre event was treated with respect by everyone in attendance, the PM's difficulty with his umbrella provided a brief moment of levity for the Home Secretary and the Prince.

While sitting in the front row, Boris put up his umbrella and turned to speak to his colleague, who appeared to turn down his offer to share his brolly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella at police memorial unveiling

The umbrella then collapsed and Boris inadvertently turned it inside out, with Charles, whose own umbrella remained in place, turning to look and give him a wry smile.

The Prime Minister was thankfully able to right his umbrella in the end and the service could continue.

The Prime Minister had some difficulty with his umbrella

Charles also delivered a heartfelt speech during the event, talking about the police officers who have sadly died during their time on the job.

This included the lines: "To those of you with personal experience of the sudden, unexpected and tragic loss of someone in the Police Service, whether you are here today, viewing from home or attending one of the many services within your constabularies, I can only offer the assurance of my most heartfelt thoughts and prayers."

Prince Charles delivered a heartfelt speech at the event

The Prince, 72, went on: "On behalf of the nation, I would particularly like to express my profound gratitude for the valour and sacrifice of those who have laid down their lives to keep us safe; to remember their families who mourn and to recognize those who continue to serve in order to safeguard our freedoms."

