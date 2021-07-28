Princess Diana and Prince Charles both made mistakes while reciting their wedding vows The couple married on 29 July 1981

It was a day that was watched by millions of people around the world, but Prince Charles and Princess Diana's fairytale wedding day did feature some minor slip-ups.

The bride and groom both made mistakes while reciting their vows during the televised ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral on 29 July 1981. And we can't blame them really, given the number of eyes on them.

A nervous Diana accidentally recited her groom's name wrong, inadvertently calling him Philip Charles Arthur George, instead of Charles Philip Arthur George.

And according to the BBC, Prince Charles also slightly muddled his vows too, referring to "thy goods" rather than "my worldly goods".

But their minor missteps didn't distract from the day as the newlyweds walked down the aisle and emerged from the Cathedral to the roar of the crowds that had gathered outside.

While Charles and Diana's wedding day was full of tradition, there were some elements they chose to break precedent with. Diana was the first royal bride to omit "obey" from her wedding vows, something which Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie also followed.

Charles and Diana shared a kiss on the balcony

Newlyweds Charles and Diana travelled in the open-topped state landau to Buckingham Palace after the service and emerged on the balcony a few moments later to share a kiss.

After their wedding breakfast, the couple were driven to Waterloo Station to catch the train to Romsey in Hampshire to begin their honeymoon.

Charles and Diana welcomed their first son, Prince William, in July 1982, followed by Prince Harry in September 1984. Their marriage sadly wasn't to last and the couple separated in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later.

