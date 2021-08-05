Sarah Ferguson signs second book deal just days after release of debut romance novel

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed that she has signed another book deal with Mills & Boon just days after the release of her first novel with the publisher.

Her Heart For A Compass was written by the Duchess and her co-author, Margarete Kaye, and is based loosely on the life of Sarah's ancestor, Lady Magaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

Talking on Radio 4's Front Row, the Duke of York's ex-wife said: "People try to put Fergie into a box, or Sarah or the Duchess into a box, saying 'look at her, why is she doing this, why is she doing that?'

"We all have self-doubt. But it was really exciting to grow together in friendship and collaboration and we're both very unified together in this book Her Heart For A Compass. So much so, we've signed our next book deal."

The 61-year-old said the Covid-19 pandemic gave her the opportunity to write the book, which she claims to have been thinking about for more than 15 years.

She told the show's host Nick Ahad: "The pandemic also tapped me on the shoulder and said are you going to waste your life and never do what you want to do?

"Are you going to be in the front line helping people, nurses, NHS workers? I believe Lady Margaret would have done that, she would have risen to the challenge."

She added: "I wondered whether it's time to give me my own voice, and I wonder if Lady Margaret is helping me do that? I think she is."

The Duchess spoke about the parallels between her red-headed heroine and her own life, including how they both find freedom in America.

"I believe that any good storyteller includes journeys that parallel their own life," she said. "It’s really a total work of fiction. On the other hand, it's rather like Who Do You Think You Are?, the TV show. Telling my ancestry of my grandmothers, my maternal and paternal grandparents."

Sarah has dedicated her debut novel, which was released on Tuesday, to "my beautiful girls, who have all the strength and courage of Lady Margaret, and so much more, and who have not waited until they are 61 years old to follow their hearts and to live life on their own terms".

The Duchess is the mother of Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie, who welcomed her son August with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in February.

