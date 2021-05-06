Sarah Ferguson shares uplifting message on how to cope with grief

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah, Duchess of York shared an uplifting message during one of her latest videos for her Storytime with Fergie and Friends series.

The Duchess, who reads a different children's book daily on her YouTube channel, shared the story of Rainbows from Poppy by Mistie Dal Molin.

It tells the heartwarming, true story about an unforgettable grandfather (Poppy), and the promise he made to his family before he died.

The picture book, aimed at youngsters aged three to seven, explores the themes of love and loss, and helps young children to understand grieving the departure of a loved one.

After reading the moving story, Sarah said: "What a beautiful, beautiful book, and thank you so very much to Mistie Dal Molin, illustrated by Chelsea Young, for this beautiful book, and for taking us on such a lovely journey.

"Always talk about it, always live on and always look at a rainbow and have hope."

The royal family recently experienced the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on 9 April at Windsor Castle.

His funeral took place eight days later at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with the Queen's four children and eight grandchildren, and their spouses in attendance, including Sarah's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

After the announcement of Prince Philip's passing, the Duchess cancelled her YouTube series during the period of royal mourning for two weeks, recommencing her daily videos on 26 April.

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her late grandfather in a touching Instagram post before the Duke's funeral on 17 April.

She wrote: "We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. With all my love, Eugenie."

