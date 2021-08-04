Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni.

The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however, there was one in particular that we couldn’t get enough of.

The Duchess dazzled in a plunge neck tiered wedding dress from Chi Chi Clothing, which was paired with a statement navy military jacket from Nadya Shah.

Sarah wore her signature red hair in loose waves for the occasion, styled by Ben Cooke, and sported subtle makeup done by Caroline Barnes, making sure not to draw attention away from the bold outfit.

The 61-year-old accessorised with a pair of earrings from Susannah Lovis, and looked as stylish as ever as she posed in the gorgeous surroundings.

Sarah Ferguson looked stunning in the bridal dress at Coworth Park

For any brides to be that love the royal's dress as much as us, then you are in luck, as it is still available to purchase online.

The Bridal Plunge Neck Tiered Tulle Wedding Dress is a steal at just £245, and is sure to make you stand out on your special day.

Plunge Neck Tiered Tulle Wedding Dress, £245, Chi Chi Clothing

In the interview, the Duchess spoke about her upcoming novel, Her Heart for a Compass, an immersive, romantic historical saga that she co-wrote during the last lockdown with Mills & Boon author Marguerite Kaye.

The protagonist, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, is inspired by the life of the Duchess's great-great-aunt.

Sarah Ferguson dedicated her novel to her two daughters

"I think everyone will see the parallels [with Lady Margaret]: she's a redhead, she makes her own way in life, she rides horses, she's headstrong," Sarah tells HELLO! "But ultimately this is a work of fiction: I hope people won't read too much into it. It has been an opportunity to tell a story of self-discovery and a chance to feel closer to my past. I did Who Do You Think You Are? on myself."

Sarah has dedicated her novel to "my beautiful girls, who have all the strength and courage of Lady Margaret, and so much more, and who have not waited until they are 61 years old to follow their hearts and to live life on their own terms".

For the full exclusive interview and more photos, pick up this week's issue of HELLO! magazine on sale now.

Her Heart for a Compass by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is published by Mills & Boon on the 3rd August in Hardback, eBook and audiobook.

