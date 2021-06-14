Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news with fans ahead of release of debut novel

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah, Duchess of York shared some very exciting news with her fans on Monday morning ahead of a busy summer for the family.

The mother-of-two, 61, shared an update about her forthcoming debut novel with her 340,000 followers on Instagram.

In clips shared to Instagram Stories, Sarah wore a navy outfit as she sat in front of a floral background to deliver her news. She said: "Hello to all that visit WH Smith. Excellent, it's so exciting. I'm delighted to let you know that you can now purchase signed copies of my sweeping, historical romance, Her Heart For A Compass, at WH Smith."

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals exciting news with fans

Her Heart for a Compass, which will be published on 3 August by Mills & Boon, is a fictional account of the life of the Duchess's great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

The narrative of Lady Margaret incorporates research into the Duchess’s heritage and draws upon her own unique life journey and experiences.

Sarah is already a bestselling memoirist and children's book author, penning tales such as Budgie The Little Helicopter and the Little Red series. Last year during lockdown, she also launched a new series on her YouTube channel, called Storytime with Fergie and Friends, in which she reads a different children's story daily.

The Duchess became a grandmother for the first time in February when Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Sarah's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, this autumn.

Edoardo also has a five-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

