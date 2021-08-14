Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank set for 'new job' Jack has been married to Princess Eugenie since 2018

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank will reportedly take on a new role following recent photos showing him on a boat in Capri.

Much was made of the snapshots, which showed Jack with bikini-clad women as part of his role as brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila.

According to reports, he is now preparing to take on a more serious role – although it is not known if he will give up his responsibilities at Casamigos.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson defends 'superhero' son-in-law Jack Brooksbank

Jack is said to become a director of his father’s accountancy business, Pangaea Land And Property Limited.

According to the Daily Mail, Jack will step into the role following his father, George Brooksbank's retirement in June. George, 72, who was gravely ill with COVID-19 last year, quietly stepped down in June.

The firm is co-run by William Legge, 10th Earl of Dartmouth, whose grandmother was the romantic novelist Dame Barbara Cartland.

Following the photos, Jack's mother-in-law Sarah Ferguson jumped to his defence and clarified the context of the images.

Eugenie and Jack married in 2018

"Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity," she said during an appearance on The One Show earlier this month to promote her new book, Her Heart for a Compass. "He's just one of my most favourite people. I call him James Bond, actually."

Sarah continued: "He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back.

"So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake."

Jack and Eugenie share son August

The 61-year-old then went on to speak about her grandson, August - Eugenie and Jack's six-month-old baby. "I've had sisters with daughters, and now it's Barbies put to one side, I've got to get into cars and trucks and engines," she explained.

"Although it has to be said, lovely August, if he wants Barbies we'll bring the Barbies back out! I think in life we never judge anybody or anything, we just go for the heart."

