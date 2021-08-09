Princess Eugenie's £8 teddy bear baby shoes for son August are finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing we love more than a royal baby announcement – and Princess Eugenie had us in awwwww over the way she first revealed that she and husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting, posting the sweetest photo of a pair of fuzzy baby slippers on social media last year.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," the Princess posted on Instagram, along with a close-up of her wedding ring and the teddy bear slippers, and a second pic of herself with husband Jack looking blissfully happy.

The adorable baby footwear was from John Lewis, where they cost just £8. And no doubt they came in handy when baby August was born in February.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How Princess Eugenie and husband Jack made their baby announcement

The slippers, designed to "keep little paws toasty and warm", unsurprisingly sold out after Eugenie's announcement, but we've spotted that they're back in stock in a couple of sizes at John Lewis. Hurry!

Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her baby's first footwear - the £8 slippers are from John Lewis

And elsewhere, John Lewis has other fuzzy animal slippers to choose from, including a grey teddy bear pair and pink cat slippers – we wonder if Princess Eugenie will pick up some more?

If you'd love to have a pair of teddy bear slippers for an older child, Gap has a similar pair to Princess Eugenie's teddy bear slippers in their Baby Gap line, starting at size 5 and going up to size 12. The Baby Gap version is lined with fleece and has a rubber traction sole and rib-knit cuffs.

SHOP SIMILAR: Baby Gap Cozy Bear Slippers, £9.95, Gap

Princess Eugenie revealed that was expecting nearly two years after her beautiful royal wedding, held at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in October 2018.

And since she welcomed her first child, we've seen plenty of glimpses of the royal tot on her Instagram page, including an adorable video to mark World Oceans Day and a sweet snap of the new mum carrying August during a spring walk. Too. Cute.

