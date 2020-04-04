Sad news for Princess Eugenie as father-in-law is in intensive care with coronavirus

Princess Eugenie's father-in-law is in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus. It is understood that Jack Brooksbank's father George, 71, is in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital, the Daily Mail has reported.

Eugenie's mother-in-law, Nicola, 66, has also tested positive for COVID-19, but is recovering at home.

The Queen's granddaughter has not addressed the sad news on social media, but she has been sharing all the work she and "the York family" have been doing across the country to help NHS staff during these difficult times.

On Friday, the royal revealed that she, Princess Beatrice and their mother Sarah Ferguson had donated lunch to key workers at Hammersmith Hospital and King's College Hospital and hand cream to frontline nurses and carers in Lochaber, Scotland.

The York family appear to be self-isolating together at the Royal Lodge, in Windsor. Last week, the Duchess of York revealed that she was handing out sweet treats to NHS workers. Taking to Instagram, she thanked her friend Hermann Bühlbecker - a German confectionery entrepreneur - for showing support to "hard workers in the UK", sharing a photo of herself with a box of confectioneries. On Saturday, Hermann also uploaded photos of Sarah received the crate of goods, including a photo of Princess Eugenie and her mother unloading the package from the back of a car together, suggesting that they are staying under the same roof until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The caption in the snap, which saw mother and daughter smiling at the camera, read: "A few days ago Fergie, Duchess of York, and her daughter received a large delivery of Lambertz pastries (over 100 kg) at the Royal Lodge. This is intended for the doctors and staff of London hospitals, who are currently working up to their limits. The Duchess called us about this; she sent us the pictures when the shipment arrived."