Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, and her cousin-in-law, Princess Eugenie, marked the occasion with an incredibly thoughtful gift.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the royal wrote: "To celebrate dear Meghan's 40th birthday I'm contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women reeentering the workforce."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals what inspired her to set up a charity

She added: "In the past two years, tens of millions of women around the world have departed the workforce.

"If you can, please join me and commit 40 minutes to community, service or mentorship."

Eugenie also added some cute stickers to the post to mark Meghan's birthday, which included the word: "Happy birthday," spelt out in rainbow lettering and a yellow character with a party hat and party blower.

The gift came after the Duchess of Sussex launched 40×40, a global project to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

Eugenie was among the 40 activists, athletes, artists and world leaders Meghan asked to participate.

The royal is very close with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, and Harry and Meghan gave Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brookshank, Frogmore Cottage when they left to live in the United States.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have a close bond

The mum-of-two has been receiving plenty of birthday wishes from around the world and from within the royal family as she marked the milestone.

On the Queen's social media accounts, three gorgeous photos of Meghan were shared, along with a sweet caption that read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"

The first showed the Duchess with the monarch on their first joint engagement together in Chester in June 2018, with Her Majesty in a green coat and Meghan looking elegant in a Givenchy dress with a cape.

The second, Prince Harry and Meghan on their tour of Africa with baby Archie in September 2019 and a third showed the couple applauding at the Endeavour Awards in 2020, one of their final royal engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also marked their sister-in-law's special day.

Meghan is celebrating her 40th birthday

Taking to their social media accounts, the royal couple shared a stunning photo of Meghan on Bondi Beach in Sydney during the Sussexes' tour of Australia in 2018, to mark her 40th birthday.

The caption read: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! [birthday cake emoji]."

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also shared a tribute as Clarence House shared a photo on its social media accounts of Meghan beaming as she took part in a roundtable discussion on gender equality with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and One Young World in October 2019, alongside a message, which read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday [balloon emoji]."

