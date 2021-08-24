Princess Eugenie's charity shares rare photo of royal to mark poignant day The royal co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017

Princess Eugenie's charity has shared a rare photo of the royal on Instagram to mark a poignant day on Tuesday.

The Anti-Slavery Collective, an initiative founded by Eugenie and her best friend, Julia de Boinville, in 2017, posted an image of the royal at a special service at Westminster Abbey in October 2016.

The photo showed Eugenie, dressed in a black and white asymmetric dress with a blue pillbox-style hat, as she laid a wreath on abolitionist William Wilberforce's grave.

The caption read: "TODAY we remember the life of abolitionist #WilliamWilberforce, born on this day in 1759.

"A significant influence behind the founding of The Anti-Slavery Collective, @princesseugenie honoured Wilberforce in 2016 by laying a wreath on his grave and attending a commemorative service at Westminster Abbey.

"His legacy and words live on today: 'You may choose to look the other way but you can never say again that you did not know.'"

The charity shared this photo of Princess Eugenie at Westminster Abbey in 2016

The 2016 service commemorated the work of William Wilberforce and marked the UK's commitment to combat modern slavery. Eugenie was joined by then-Prime Minister Theresa May and the then-Home Secretary, Amber Rudd.

She also carried out an engagement at Westminster Abbey in 2019 as part of her work to combat modern slavery.

Eugenie attended the service alongside then Prime Minister Theresa May

In July, Eugenie revealed what inspired her to set up her own charity during an interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn.

She said: "Everyone welcome today, this is such an exciting day because we are talking to Nick and Sheryl, who are a powerhouse couple that Jules and I have been inspired by from the beginning of our talks in modern slavery and wanting to fight this cause. And you two wrote this book, Half The Sky, which honestly - Jules, you seem to think my mum gave it to us…"

Julia added: "I think your mum gave us both a copy when we were about 21 years old and it was after we'd been to India to visit a safe house, and the first time we'd learned about human trafficking, and this book really spurred us on and inspired us to set up The Anti-Slavery Collective, so this is a big fan girl moment for Eugenie and I."

