The Queen takes great-grandchildren for a special picnic during summer holiday The monarch, 95, is enjoying quality time with her family

The Queen is enjoying her traditional summer break at Balmoral with her family and reportedly enjoyed a picnic with some of her great-grandchildren on Monday.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the monarch, 95, is said to have enjoyed an al fresco lunch at Glen Muick with either Peter Phillips' children, Savannah and Isla, or Zara Tindall's daughters, Mia and Lena.

Zara and her husband Mike also welcomed their third child, Lucas, in March.

Glen Muick is a poignant spot for the Queen, as it was said to be one of her favourite places to relax with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 in April.

On the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, Buckingham Palace shared a never-seen-before image of the Queen and the Duke sitting together on a picnic blanket as they enjoyed the scenery at the Coyles of Muick.

The informal snap was taken by the Countess of Wessex, as she joined her mother and father-in-law for a walk in 2003.

The photo of the Queen and Prince Philip taken by the Countess of Wessex

Speaking in an emotional interview with the BBC in June, Sophie recalls taking that particular photograph, saying: "We were lucky enough to go to Scotland at the half term, and I don't know if you remember the photograph I took of them.

"I was pregnant with Louise at the time. We went up there during half term and just to be there in that place, it was an 'Oh my God' moment."

Her Majesty is said to love this particular beauty spot so much that she named one of her new puppies Muick.

The Queen typically stays at her Scottish estate until mid-October but work still continues for the head of state as every day she receives from Government ministers, and from her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries, information in the form of policy papers, Cabinet documents and other State papers for her attention.

