Sarah Ferguson defends her 'superhero' son-in-law Jack Brooksbank following yacht photos Jack has been married to Princess Eugenie since 2018

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about her bond with son-in-law Jack Brooksbank in light of recent photos showing him on a boat in Capri.

Much was made of the snapshots, which showed Jack with bikini-clad women - but Sarah has now clarified the context of the images.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's symbolic wedding gift to Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson defends 'superhero' son-in-law Jack Brooksbank

"Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity," Princess Eugenie's mother said during an appearance on The One Show on Monday to promote her new book, Her Heart for a Compass. "He's just one of my most favourite people. I call him James Bond, actually."

READ: Sarah Ferguson's royal home features lasting tribute to Jack Brooksbank

MORE: Princess Eugenie gives unprecedented look inside royal home

Sarah continued: "He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed son August in February

"So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake."

READ: When will Princess Eugenie's baby August have his royal christening?

MORE: Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more

The 61-year-old then went on to speak about her little grandson, August - Eugenie and Jack's six-month-old baby. "I've had sisters with daughters, and now it's Barbies put to one side, I've got to get into cars and trucks and engines," she explained.

Sarah shares her two girls with ex-husband Prince Andrew

"Although it has to be said, lovely August, if he wants Barbies we'll bring the Barbies back out! I think in life we never judge anybody or anything, we just go for the heart."

READ: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set to move into £3million home to raise royal baby

MORE: Princess Beatrice shows off growing baby bump during public appearance

Sarah continued: "I'm so lucky, my girls, Eugenie's a great mum, everyone says you're so excited with your grandson and I say no, I'm so proud of my daughter, she's a great mother."

Beatrice and Edoardo are set to welcome their first baby this year

"And then Beatrice is about to have her first [baby] - and she's already got [stepson] Wolfie, who she's really good with, and he's five, so he likes watching Storytime with Fergie."

Princess Eugenie and Jack started dating in 2011 and tied the knot at St George's Chapel on 12 October 2018. They welcomed little August on 9 February 2021.

Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, is set to give birth to her first child in the autumn. She has been married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since July last year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.