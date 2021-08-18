Who will christen their royal baby first? Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle It's celebration time in the royal family

It looks like 2021 and early 2022 is going to be a busy time for royal christenings, with four babies from the British royal family set to be baptised.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed baby Lilibet, their second child, on 4 June in California and her christening could well be imminent after big brother Archie Harrison was baptised at just two months old.

Zara and Mike Tindall celebrated the arrival of their third child, Lucas Philip, on 21 March, so we could hear news of his christening plans any day as their son is now five months old.

Zara and Mike are also proud parents of daughters Mia and Lena

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had to postpone their firstborn's christening back in July.

Six-month-old August Philip was due to be christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, but the ceremony was called off as one of the guests was instructed to self-isolate.

The Queen was reportedly due to attend the christening, along with Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who are expecting their first child this autumn – and that's the fourth christening to plan for the royals.

Wouldn't it be wonderful if the sisters held a joint christening for their babies!

We're all looking forward to baby Lucas' christening

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "Typically, royal babies are usually christened around three or four months after his or her birth, as seen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie.

"It's not known if Prince Harry and Meghan will opt to have a christening in the UK for baby Lilibet at this stage, but they may wish for their daughter to follow in her big brother's footsteps.

We're yet to see a photo of little Lilibet

"Some royal parents also decide to wait until their babies are a little older to be baptised. Princess Eugenie's christening took place when she was around nine months old, and Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters, Mia and Lena, were ten and 11 months old.

"It may depend on whether the newest additions to the royal family will wear the traditional Honiton lace gown, a replica of the original one made for Queen Victoria's daughter in 1841."

The beautiful royal christening gown is designed for a small baby, hence why royals opt for baptisms when their infants can still fit into it.

Prince Harry in the Honiton lace gown

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and many more royals were all christened wearing the family heirloom, while the replica gown has been worn by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Archie Harrison and James, Viscount Severn.

We imagine that mums Meghan, Eugenie, Zara and mum-to-be Beatrice would like their new babies to wear the family gown too, so we could be in for a run of royal christenings pretty soon!

