The Duchess of Cornwall pictured on a dog walk in heartwarming photo Camilla is the proud owner of pups Beth and Bluebell

Clarence House shared a sweet image of the Duchess of Cornwall with one of her pet dogs to mark a special day on Thursday.

The snap shows Camilla walking her Jack Russell-terrier, Beth, with stunning countryside scenery behind them, suggesting it was taken during a break at the Queen's Scottish estate, Balmoral.

The photo was first shared by Prince Charles and Camilla's household last year ahead of the Duchess' appearance on the Emma Barnett Show.

READ: 20 incredible photos of the royals enjoying their summer holiday at Balmoral

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla joined by dog Beth to open new kennels in Windsor

Clarence House reshared the picture to mark International Dog Day on Thursday and highlighted the work of some of Camilla's canine patronages and charities, including Battersea Dogs & Cats home, the RVC Animal Care Trust and Medical Detection Dogs.

The Duchess enjoying a walk with dog Beth

The Duchess adopted her beloved dogs Beth and Bluebell from Battersea, and they've accompanied her on a few royal outings over the years.

Beth helped Camilla to officially open a new facility at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor centre in December, using a sausage to unveil the plaque.

MORE: Pampered pooches: meet the royal family's adorable pet dogs

MORE: Duchess Camilla's magical garden feature is just as impressive as her royal home

Beth helped the Duchess to open new kennels in Windsor

And in April 2020, Beth and Bluebell stole the show in a new portrait of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

The royal pooches have also accompanied Charles and Camilla at the Dumfries House Dog Show in Cumnock, Scotland, in 2015 and 2017.

The royals are a family of dog owners, with the Queen owning several corgis and dorgis over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's beloved English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, passed away last year but before that, they welcomed a new puppy to their family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also own a beagle named Guy and adopted another dog, Pula, before their move to the US.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.