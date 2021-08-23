Duchess of Cornwall gets royal fans talking with stunning new portrait Camilla's Reading Room has proved popular with fans

A stunning new portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall was shared with her Instagram book club on Sunday, and it elicited a big response from her followers.

The photo, taken by Jennifer Pattison in the gardens at Highgrove House, shows Camilla, 74, wearing a blue patterned dress and relaxing with a book on a wooden bench.

The caption read: "'My idea of perfection is sitting in a garden on a lovely evening with a book' - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. What is your idea of book-ish perfection?"

READ: Duchess Camilla makes garden confession to Monty Don on Gardener's World

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall appears on Gardeners' World

It prompted many of her book club followers to share their own ideas of book-ish perfection in the comments, with one revealing: "Earl grey tea, jammy, buttery crumpets, and under a woolly blanket - bring on the autumn evenings!" Another said: "Sitting on a beach, perfect temperature, gentle breeze, hearing the waves, cup of tea and my book - absolute heaven."

The new portrait of the Duchess

Following the success of her lockdown reading list last summer, Camilla launched The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room on Instagram in January, where she shares her recommendations, topics to discuss, as well as interviews with authors.

The book club is now in its third season and the Duchess has been sharing new photos from her Gloucestershire abode while she and Prince Charles have been enjoying their summer break from their royal duties.

LOOK: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's huge country mansion is magical

MORE: Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla to miss out on this birthday tradition next year

Camilla is patron of many literacy charities

Camilla made a special guest appearance on BBC Two's Gardeners' World on Friday, talking to presenter Monty Don about her gardening challenges this year.

The green-fingered Duchess said: "I'm very lucky I've got a big vegetable garden, but you get the mice, the voles this year, all ate the asparagus roots and then they got into the strawberries, so you can never win, there's always something."

Don advised the Duchess: "I think you just have to accept that there are some things that are just not going to go for you this year, whatever it might be."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.