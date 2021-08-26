Duchess Camilla's magical garden feature is just as impressive as her royal home Highgrove House is known for its stunning gardens

Duchess Camilla has left royal fans stunned with her latest look inside one of her royal homes with Prince Charles.

The 74-year-old's official Instagram account for her Reading Room shared a photo of the garden at Highgrove House, the couple's country residence in Gloucestershire.

Specifically, the snap was a close-up of a bird house nestled among the trees. Not just any wooden structure, it came complete with its own garden fence, tiled roof and even pillared entrance – a design that many likened to a Thai Spirit house.

Several of the Duchess of Cornwall's fans described the structure as magical, with one writing: "Oh my, it looks magical! Almost like from the enchanted forest." A second remarked: "Well used and loved.... how magical."

This comes just days after Camilla opened up about the woodland garden at Highgrove to presenter Monty Don during an appearance on Gardeners' World.

The birdhouse in the gardens of Highgrove House

The royal said: "I've got a little bit of a woodland garden that I've started and I would love to build that up more. I would love to put down swathes of bulbs, and I would also like to have a proper wildflower meadow."

Camilla added: "I think gardens got people through Covid. They realised how special a garden was and what they could do with it, they could become inventive, even if they hadn’t before they could start growing vegetables.

The couple's home in Gloucestershire

"It was a sort of spiritual experience for them, they discovered a sort of affinity with the soil – you can go into a garden and you can completely lose yourself, you don’t have to think about anything else, you’re surrounded by nature, you've got birds singing, you’ve got bees buzzing about – there is something very healing about gardens."

Inside, the property is just as impressive, boasting nine bedrooms and six bathrooms. Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in 1980, and previously shared the home with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

