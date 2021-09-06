Prince Charles responds to cash-for-honours allegations after aide steps down One of the royal's aides recently made the decision to step down

Clarence House has issued a statement on behalf of Prince Charles following the recent cash-for-honours claims. The spokesperson stipulated that the royal has "no knowledge" of the allegations on the basis of donation to his charities.

A spokesman for the Prince said on Monday: "The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation now under way by The Prince's Foundation."

Over the weekend, it was revealed that one of Charles' closest aides decided to step down from his position. Michael Fawcett - who formerly worked as the royal's valet - quit his role as chief executive of the Prince's Foundation amid claims that he fixed an honour for a Saudi tycoon, who has donated to royal charities.

It was reported that Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who is listed as a supporter on The Prince's Foundation website, donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles, adding that Mr Mahfouz denies any wrongdoing.

The royal's aide is alleged to have coordinated support for an honour for Mr Mahfouz. Michael, who in 2003 was cleared of financial misconduct allegations over the selling of royal gifts, was appointed chief executive of the Prince's Foundation in 2018 following a reorganisation of Charles' charities.

Prince Charles pictured with Michael Fawcett (right)

The pressure group Republic has since contacted Scotland Yard and reported both the future king and his former royal valet on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

It is understood that Emily Cherrington, chief operating officer, will take over in the interim, and that the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) has been informed as The Prince’s Foundation is a charity registered in Scotland.

A spokeswoman for The Prince’s Foundation said earlier: "The Prince’s Foundation takes very seriously the allegations that have recently been brought to its attention and the matter is currently under investigation.

Michael has stepped down as chief executive of the Prince's Foundation

"We are incredibly proud of The Prince’s Foundation’s charitable work and the positive impact it has on our beneficiaries throughout the UK and across the world.

"Our education and training programmes, in particular, benefit more than 15,000 people every year, and provide our students with the skills and confidence needed to gain employment or start their own businesses."

