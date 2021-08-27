The Queen to be joined by Charles, Anne and Edward for royal outings this autumn The monarch is currently enjoying her break at Balmoral

The Queen is preparing for a busy autumn schedule as the royal diary has been updated by Buckingham Palace, which includes a return to her London residence and engagements with her children.

The monarch, 95, is currently enjoying her summer break at Balmoral, but will be accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Opening Ceremony to mark the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament on 2 October. Charles and Camilla are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

After spending much of the past 18 months residing at Windsor Castle during the pandemic, the Queen will be joined by her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, to launch The Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace on 7 October.

While many of the Queen's engagements have taken place by video call or telephone calls during the last lockdown, she began carrying out in-person engagements again from March. On 12 October, she will be joined by her daughter, the Princess Royal, at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Her Majesty will also host a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit on 19 October. And in November, she will return to Scotland to attend a reception for the COP-26 Summit.

The Queen was joined by Princess Anne in Scotland in July

The Queen has been joined by several members of her family during her stay at Balmoral, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their six-month-old son, August.

She reportedly enjoyed a picnic with some of her great-grandchildren at Glen Muick on Monday, believed to be either Peter Phillips' children, Savannah and Isla, or Zara Tindall's daughters, Mia and Lena.

