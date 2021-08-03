Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla comment on closure of Clarence House The Prince of Wales lives with his wife in London

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla live at Clarence House in London, and they have given royal fans an update about the fact that their residence has been closed to visitors since 2019.

On Monday 2 August, their official Twitter account released this statement: "Until the day visitors can be welcomed back to Clarence House for public tours, you can still take a peek inside The Prince and The Duchess’s official London residence through Google Arts & Culture." The tweet also included a direct link to the virtual platform.

A follow-up thread also included exciting information about the month ahead: "Throughout the month of August, when Clarence House is usually open to the public, we will be sharing some little-known facts about this London residence and the personal treasures that can be found inside. Stay tuned!"

Clarence House is currently closed to visitors

The virtual tour is almost as good as the real thing, allowing you to navigate through the regal rooms, observing the finery in detail. It also includes extra information on various details of the house, like the history of certain pieces such as The Queen Mother's Garter Banner in the entrance hall.

Duchess Camilla holds official meetings at her private home

The property is one that is very dear to the Prince of Wales as not only did it serve as Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh's home following their wedding in 1947, but it was also where the Queen Mother resided from 1953 until her death in 2002.

A recent report by The Sunday Times suggests that once Charles becomes King, he would in fact look to open Clarence House up all year round for visitors.

Royal fans can tour the property online

But in the meantime, The Royal Trust Collection website states: "Clarence House will next open to visitors in 2022", and originally it was reported that this decision was taken due to social distancing rules, but with the easing of restrictions in the UK, hopefully, next year royal fans will be able to walk the halls in person.

There are other royal homes that are open in 2021 though, including Buckingham Palace, The Place of Holyroodhouse, Sandringham House, Hillsborough Castle and Windsor Castle.

