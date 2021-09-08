Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex pay low-key visit for special cause The royals thanked staff for their work during the pandemic

On Wednesday, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex paid a low-key visit to a Northamptonshire charity to pay tribute to staff for the work that they do supporting the local community.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex reveals Prince Edward's skill and it'd come in handy at Balmoral

Home-Start Corby is one of many Home-Starts across the nation, and the charity supports families with young children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Edward opens NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol

Their services range from helping with loneliness, mental health, physical disabilities of a parent or child, financial worries, supporting young mums and the challenges of twins and triplets.

During the pandemic, volunteers at the charity have also created support packs for night times, which consists of items like toothbrushes, cuddly toys and bedtime stories, and Edward and Sophie helped create one during their visit.

The pair helped volunteers during their visit

The royal couple thanked volunteers for their hard work, and spoke to staff and volunteers, as well as families that the charity had helped.

The pair were also presented with a special home-made bag by Hope, aged three, whose family has been supported by Home-Start Corby, before going on to unveil a plaque to commemorate their day there.

Hope gave Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex a blanket

Maggie MacKay, Manager at Home-Start Corby, said: "We were delighted to welcome The Earl and Countess. Their visit means so much to everyone. Our volunteers do so much to support families and it makes a huge difference to our community.

MORE: The Queen to be joined by Charles, Anne and Edward for royal outings this autumn

MORE: Why the Countess of Wessex was startled during recent royal outing

"It is wonderful to be able to acknowledge the work they do. We are passionate about supporting families and it was lovely to share that during this special visit."

Prince Edward looked incredibly dapper in a suit with a tweed jacket, cream trousers and moccasin shoes, while Sophie looked beautiful in a patterned dress.

The royals made a low-key visit to the charity

The royal visit came just a day after Sophie attended the RAF Witteirng base to watch regiments compete in the Wessex Cup.

The royal had opted to wear a camouflage jacket and khaki trousers for the outing, tying her hair up into a ponytail.

The 56-year-old was in high spirits as she watched the games taking place, and she even showed off some of her skills as she played the rallying game Dirt Rally 2.

Sophie has a close link with the base, as she holds the honorary title of Air Commodore, Royal Air Force, Wittering.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.