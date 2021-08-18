The Countess of Wessex reveals Prince Edward's skill and it'd come in handy at Balmoral The royal family traditionally spend the summer at the Queen's Scottish estate

The Earl and Countess of Wessex traditionally join the Queen at Balmoral every summer, along with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13.

Last year, in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Sophie revealed that her husband, Prince Edward, has a secret skill and no doubt it will come in very handy during their trip to Scotland.

READ: Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla to miss out on this birthday tradition next year

Loading the player...

WATCH: Countess Sophie becomes emotional talking about Prince Philip

When asked if the Earl cooks, Sophie said: "He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those. He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter, he is very engaged as a father."

It seems Edward has followed in the footsteps of his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who would take charge of family barbecues during the royal family's summer holidays.

After Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April, his cooking skills were praised by several members of his family in their moving tributes.

Prince Harry light-heartedly summed the Duke up as "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right till the end". Princess Eugenie also recalled fond memories of her grandfather at family barbecues, writing on Instagram: "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day."

MORE: Royals who are left-handed: from the Countess of Wessex to Prince William

MORE: The Queen remains at Balmoral as staff member tests positive for COVID-19 - report

Edward receiving his Duke of Edinburgh award from his father in 1986

HELLO! understands that Prince Edward will eventually inherit his late father's title and become the Duke of Edinburgh.

It was announced in 1999 when Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones that he would follow his father as the Duke of Edinburgh. The Prince was given the title of the Earl of Wessex prior to his marriage.

However, Edward is not expected to receive the title immediately after his father's death. It's likely that he will have to wait for Prince Charles to become King to become the Duke of Edinburgh.

In keeping with the Letters Patent issued when George VI gave Philip the title in 1947, the Prince of Wales, as the Duke's eldest son, inherits the title the Duke of Edinburgh, but on Charles's eventual accession to the throne, the title will merge with the Crown and can be regranted anew to Edward.

The decision to give Edward the title was taken in recognition of his work with, and commitment to, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award – of which he is a trustee, as well as chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.