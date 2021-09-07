Countess of Wessex attends RAF Wittering for royal outing – see photos The royal headed out

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex has headed out to RAF Wittering in order to watch competitors who were taking part in the Wessex Cup.

MORE: Royals who are left-handed: from the Countess of Wessex to Prince William

The royal was welcomed to the base by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence OBE QPM.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex bakes scones in her kitchen

Sophie had opted to wear a camouflage jacket and khaki trousers for the outing, tying her hair up into a ponytail.

The 56-year-old was in high spirits as she watched the games taking place, and she even showed off some of her skills as she played the rallying game Dirt Rally 2.

Sophie has a close link with the base, as she holds the honorary title of Air Commodore, Royal Air Force, Wittering.

The royal impressed with her gaming skills

This was the first time that the Wessex Cup had been held since 2019, as it had to be cancelled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex reveals Prince Edward's skill and it'd come in handy at Balmoral

MORE: Sophie Wessex's secret to her youthful glow is so simple

It was also the first royal outing for the Countess of Wessex since her summer break, and while the royal is usually happy to go hands on with her royal patronages, one experience in July left her a little shaken.

The royal mum-of-two joined a group of visually impaired cyclists for a tandem cycle ride in Bushy Park, West London, in July.

The outing was in conjunction with one of her patronages, Vision Foundation, to highlight the importance of independent living for blind and partially sighted people and to promote its See My Skills report.

Sophie, 56, was pilot for the lead tandem and Monica Smith, the charity's centenary appeal manager, was her stoker.

The royal holds the honorary title of Air Commodore, Royal Air Force, Wittering

Speaking on podcast, Pod Save the Queen, Monica, who has been blind all her life, revealed what startled the Countess during their tandem cycle ride.

She explained: "We rode round the park and Sophie was describing various things that were happening. It was only one instant when she suddenly said 'oh my goodness'.

"She said: 'There are some massive stags with big horns and I'm a bit scared about going past them, I don't know what to do.'

"Obviously I couldn't see how enormous these things were, but we cycled past them and she breathed a sigh of relief."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.