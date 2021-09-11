Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay homage to victims of 9/11 with touching tribute Almost 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attack by changing the homepage of the Archewell website to display the names of the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives.

The homepage of the charitable organisation, founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020, has been transformed to feature a black background and the words "In Memoriam September 11, 2001".

Below the words are listed the names of the individuals who died in the tragedy. 2,977 people were killed in the attacks - including 340 firefighters and 72 police officers - and it remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history.

It comes as the Queen released a heartfelt statement of her own remembering those who were tragically killed following the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001 and her visit to the site in New York City nine years later.

Posting on the official Royal Family social media accounts, the message read: "As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers – and those of my family and the entire nation – remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.

The Archewell website displays the names of 2,977 people killed in the attacks

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths, and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild. Elizabeth R."

The Queen's message was shared on social media

The statement was accompanied by the caption: "The Queen's message to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 11th September 2001."

In another mark of solidarity, the American National Anthem – The Star-Spangled Banner – was also played at Guard Change at Windsor Castle at 11 am. This is not the first time that the monarch has honoured America and its citizens in this way following the attacks.

Two days after the world mourned for the almost 3,000 people who died in the aftermath of the Twin Towers destruction, the Queen broke protocol by allowing the royal orchestra to play The Star-Spangled Banner during Buckingham Palace's emotional Changing of the Guard.

