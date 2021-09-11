The Queen pays heartfelt tribute to victims of 9/11 on 20th anniversary Her Majesty released a statement on Saturday

The Queen has paid tribute to the thousands of people who lost their lives during 9/11 on the 20th anniversary on Saturday.

Her Majesty released a heartfelt statement in which she remembered those who tragically died following the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City in 2001.

Posting on the official Royal Family social media accounts, the message read: "As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers – and those of my family and the entire nation – remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths, and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild. Elizabeth R."

The Queen's message was shared on social media

The statement was accompanied by the caption: "The Queen’s message to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 11th September 2001.

In another mark of solidarity, the American National Anthem – The Star-Spangled Banner – will also be played at Guard Change at Windsor Castle at 11 am.

The Queen paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 on behalf of her and her family

This will not be the first time that the monarch has honoured America and its citizens in this way following the attacks.

Two days after the world mourned for the almost 3,000 people who died in the aftermath of the Twin Towers destruction, the Queen broke protocol by allowing the royal orchestra to play The Star-Spangled Banner during Buckingham Palace's emotional Changing of the Guard.

