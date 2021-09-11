Robin Roberts shares emotional prayer with fans as she honors 9/11 anniversary We love this

Robin Roberts has been praised by fans as she shared a message of hope and forgiveness on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"20 years later as we remember 9/11," she captioned her post, adding she was sending a "special morning message and prayer".

The video saw Robin backstage at Good Morning America and she said: "I thought it would be good to have a message of prayer this morning. Give people grace to change when they have done you wrong, don't judge their whole life on one season of mistake."

She continued: "You are not the judge and jury, leave it in God's hands."

MORE: The Queen pays heartfelt tribute to victims of 9/11 on 20th anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares emotional prayer with fans as she honors 9/11 anniversary

Robin then added a personal prayer to God, and her make-up and hair team could be heard in the background praying alongside her.

"Love this message, Robin. It reminds me of a favorite phrase, ‘we should hold space for people to allow them to grow and change if they choose,'" commented one fan as others agreed by sharing prayer emojis.

MORE: Amy Robach shares emotional post with fans ahead of heartbreaking 9/11 anniversary

"Thank you for this one," commented another fan as one shared: "Thank you for the special message in prayer today. I think we all need it."

Robin was praised by fans for sharing the message of forgiveness

The attacks on September 11 2001 were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States of America.

Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, while a third hit the Pentagon, outside Washington DC. The fourth had an unknown target in the nation's capital but passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft and it crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history, with 2977 innocent people dying including 340 firefighters and 72 police officers, and over 25,000 injuries.

Genelle Guzman-McMillan was the last survivor pulled from Ground Zero

Robin recently opened up on one of her most emotional and important stories ever, as the 60-year-old shared her experience working on Women of 9/11.

In the documentary, Robin interviewed heroic survivor Genelle Guzman-McMillan, who was the last person to be pulled out alive from the World Trade Center during the terror attack.

"Twenty years later...female first responders and survivors share their stories," Robin captioned the post.

"I had the honor of speaking with Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the last person pulled out alive from the World Trade Center rubble after 27 hours. She and the numerous women in this documentary will inspire you with their resiliency and courage."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.