Princes William and Harry reunite in first look at heartwarming Prince Philip documentary The Duke of Edinburgh died in April

The official trailer for the new Prince Philip documentary was released on Saturday and sees the royal family come together to remember the extraordinary life of the late royal.

The clip begins with Prince William saying: "He's always been a huge presence behind everything we've done really."

MORE: Peter Phillips reveals hardest part of Prince Philip's death - and it's heartbreaking

It then jumps to Prince Harry, who adds: "What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him."







WATCH: The official trailer for Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers

The show, which will air on 22 September, is called Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

The programme features all of the Queen and the Duke's children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

It also features interviews with the late Duke's adult grandchildren, who alongside William and Harry include Zara Tindall, who said in the trailer: "You never really prepare yourself for losing him because he was always there."

READ: Princess Anne to make history by following in Prince Philip's footsteps - report

READ: Royal great-grandchildren who share a sweet connection with the Queen and Prince Philip

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years

The one-of-a-kind tribute is a must-see event for royal fans because as well as their access to senior members of the royal family, the filmmakers were also allowed to meet Philip's loyal staff and to capture his private office, library, and study.

The BBC originally conceived of the programme as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations but it was altered after his sad death in April and now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer.

With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, the film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history - by those who knew him best.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airs Wednesday 22 September at 9pm on BBC One.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.