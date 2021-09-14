Kate Middleton to return to royal duties with Oxfordshire engagement The Duchess of Cambridge has enjoyed a summer break with her family

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to return to royal duties on Wednesday, after enjoying the school summer holidays with her family.

Kate will visit RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where she will meet a number of people who supported the UK's evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.

Operation PITTING, the largest humanitarian aid operation for over 70 years, ran between 14 and 28 August, during which time more than 15,000 people were flown out of Kabul by the Royal Air Force. Over 850 people arrived at RAF Brize Norton over the course of the two weeks, and they were provided with food, clothing, children's toys, medical support, and childcare and sanitary products whilst their details were processed.

During her outing, the Duchess will meet both military personnel and civilians who were directly involved in the effort, from RAF aircrew and medics, who supported evacuees at Kabul airport, to the civilians and volunteers, who established a Repatriation Centre at RAF Brize Norton providing key supplies and support on their arrival into the UK.

The Duchess will thank aircrew and medics at RAF Brize Norton

Operation PITTING involved every unit based at RAF Brize Norton, with personnel supporting the operation alongside the Royal Navy, British Army, local authorities and aid organisations in Afghanistan and the UK.

Kate's royal engagement comes after she celebrated the marriage of her younger brother James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet during an intimate ceremony in France last Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also enjoyed a family holiday to the Isles of Scilly with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and a visit to the Queen at Balmoral in August.

