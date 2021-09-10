Kate Middleton and the Queen share heartfelt congratulations to US Open winner Emma Raducanu The young British tennis star beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared a personal message with British tennis star Emma Raducanu following her victory at the women's US Open final.

The 18-year-old took on Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the nail-biting match, which took place in front of 24,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter following her win Kate wrote: "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory!

"Incredible –we are all so proud of you."

She continued: "@LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch."

The tweet was touchingly signed off "C", the initial of the Duchess' full name, Catherine.

The Queen also shared her support, sending a message that read: "I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

"It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players."

The young British tennis star was up against Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final

She concluded: "I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters," and signed off with her name, "Elizabeth R."

It's the second tweet Kate has shared in support of the young tennis star in the last week.

On Friday, the royal shared a message after Bromley-born Emma became the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam singles final since 1977.

She tweeted: "What an incredible achievement at this year's #USOpen @EmmaRaducanu! We will all be rooting for you tomorrow. Wishing you the best of luck!"

Emma is the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam singles final since 1977

Kate is a keen tennis fan and took over from the Queen as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club in 2016.

Emma is the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade won the title 53 years ago. She is now ranked 23rd in the world, while just three months ago, she was outside of the world's top 300.

