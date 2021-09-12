James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's intimate wedding belongs in a fairytale – details The couple were forced to postpone their wedding

A huge congratulations are in order for James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet who have tied the knot this weekend!

HELLO! understands that the couple, who met in London in 2018, jetted off to Alizée's native France to say 'I do' in an intimate ceremony on Saturday surrounded by their close friends and family.

It is believed that the guest list included James' sister the Duchess of Cambridge as well as the Duke and their family, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, his parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and his beloved dogs, Luna and Mabel.

James announced the exciting news to his followers on Sunday by sharing a smiling photo of the happy couple and writing in the caption: "Mr & Mrs Middleton [heart emoji]. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

Their beautiful nuptials took place almost exactly two years to the day since they became engaged in the Lake District, when James presented Alizée with a stunning sapphire ring after just over a year of dating.

Although the couple had planned to celebrate sooner, with the date originally set for May 2020, they were forced to postpone their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. "They’re just so happy it’s finally going ahead," a source close to the couple told HELLO! Magazine.

The couple tied the knot in France on Saturday

It comes as no surprise that their dogs had a big role to play in the wedding since entrepreneur James previously revealed he credits his pet pooch, Ella, for introducing him to financial expert Alizée in 2018.

The 34-year-old wrote in The Telegraph: "The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

The couple got engaged in 2019

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back.," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

No doubt the couple is looking forward to beginning their lives together as husband and wife and returning to their new country home in the UK.

