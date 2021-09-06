Kate Middleton celebrates happy family event ahead of school return The mum-of-three is enjoying the last few days of summer

It might be the last few days of the summer holiday but for the Duchess of Cambridge, the fun is far from over!

On Monday, Pippa Middleton turned 38 and, given the sisters' close bond, it's highly likely that they will spend some time together celebrating her special day - not least because of their close proximity.

While Kate recently returned to Kensington Palace with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, her younger sibling lives just a short distance away in the sought-after area of Chelsea.

Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their two children Arthur, two, and baby Grace have a stunning six-bedroom house that is reportedly worth £17million.

Pippa and Kate are incredibly close

The luxury five-storey house includes a gym, a lift, a room for staff and even an underground cinema.

Kate will be making the most of her children's last few days of the holidays. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will soon return to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London. George will start Year 4, while Charlotte is moving up to Year 2.

Pippa shares two children with husband James Matthews

Meanwhile, Prince Louis, three, will be heading back to Willcocks Nursery School, where he was enrolled in April.

The Cambridges no doubt spent a great deal of time outdoors over the summer. It's a passion that Kate shares with Pippa as a result of their happy childhood.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will soon return to school

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2019, Kate shared: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it’s something I'm really passionate about.

"I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying foundations. It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it's so simple."

Kate has spoken of the benefits of the great outdoors

It's an ethos Pippa shares. In a recent interview with running shoe brand Hoka One One, she revealed: "Being such an active family has rubbed off on my son, he loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it's howling a gale and pouring with rain."

