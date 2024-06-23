Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Middleton's bond with Kate, Pippa and James in 15 sweet photos
The Princess of Wales's father turned 75 on 23 June

Michael Middleton with James, Kate and Pippa© Getty
The Princess of Wales's father Michael Middleton celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday 23 June, and while he's likely to mark the event privately, we're sure his family will spoil him.

The former flight dispatcher has a strong bond with his three children and here at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at his sweetest moments with his children, Kate, Pippa and James.

Michael and his wife Carole Middleton have had a difficult year amid the collapse of their business, Party Pieces, and daughter Kate's cancer diagnosis, but the family have been a pillar of support to one another.

The businessman's milestone comes just days after he celebrated his 44th wedding anniversary with Carole on 21 June – which falls on the same day as their son-in-law Prince William's birthday. 

Michael has supported Kate, Pippa and James during some of their biggest moments of their lives, including their weddings and the arrival of their children. 

Take a look at their best moments below...

1/15

Kate Middleton with Michael Middleton in 1982© Carole Middleton

Baby Kate

Baby Kate giggles as she holds her father's face, in a sweet snap taken by mother Carole in 1982. 

The Princess shared the photograph in 2023 as she launched her Shaping Us campaign, captioning the image: "Faces are a baby's best toy."

2/15

Michael and Kate Middleton during Kate's childhood

Childhood snap

Kate shared a sweet childhood snap with her father on Kensington Royal's social media accounts on Father's Day 2020. 

The future Princess sits on Michael's lap with the pair both dressed in checked shirts and jeans.

3/15

michael middleton kate pippa jordan

Daddy's girls

Ahead of Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in April 2011, the Middletons released a few family photos. Michael is pictured with his daughters Kate and Pippa in Jordan, where the family lived for around three years from 1984.

4/15

Middletons at Princess Charlotte's christening© Getty

Family celebrations

Photographers caught this sweet image of the Middleton family walking into St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate for Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015. Doting dad Michael walked behind his wife, Carole, and youngest children, Pippa and James.

5/15

Kate Middleton, Carole and Michael Middleton at Prince William's passing-out parade© Getty

First major royal moment

Michael and Carole accompanied their daughter Kate as they proudly watched Prince William's passing out-parade as he graduated from Sandhurst military academy in December 2006.

6/15

Father of the bride Michael Middleton lifts the bridal veil from his daughter Catherine Middleton's face© WPA Pool

Royal wedding 2011

Michael looked like the proudest father in the world when he walked his eldest daughter Kate down the aisle on her wedding day on 29 April 2011. 

The pair arrived to huge cheers from the crowds who had gathered outside Westminster Abbey in London to catch a glimpse of the royal bride.

And as Kate reached her groom William at the altar, cameras captured the moment Michael helped to lift his daughter's veil. 

7/15

Prince William speaks to his bride Princess Kate and father-in-law Michael Middleton at Westminster Abbey© WPA Pool

Proud father

Photographers captured this sweet moment between the bride and groom and the father of the bride, as Michael gave Kate away at the altar on her wedding day.

8/15

Middletons outside Goring Hotel after royal wedding in 2011© Getty

Into the royal fold

The Middletons stayed at the Goring Hotel on the night of the royal wedding and Michael happily waved to photographers as he and wife Carole and their youngest children, Pippa and James, left the luxury hotel.

9/15

Michael puts arm around daughter Pippa© Getty

Father-daughter moment

This sweet moment between Michael and middle child Pippa was captured at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations. The Middletons joined several members of the royal family aboard the Elizabethan, during the river pageant to celebrate the Queen's 60-year reign.

10/15

Michael, Pippa and James Middleton wave during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pagean© Getty

Family fun

Michael, Pippa and James looked like they were enjoying themselves, as they grinned and waved during the Jubilee celebrations.  

11/15

Kate and Michael Middleotn at Wimbledon 2021© Getty

Tennis fans

Kate also enjoyed a father-daughter day with Michael at Wimbledon 2021, where they watched the men's wheelchair singles, as well as the men's singles final on Centre Court.

The pair shared a fun moment on the day as they launched into a crowd wave on court three during Gordon Reid and Joachim Gerard's match.

12/15

Pippa, James, Carole and Michael Middleton© Getty

Celebrating together

Michael and Carole turned out to support Pippa at the launch of her book Celebrate in 2012, along with their son James.

13/15

Michael Middleton and Pippa Middleton in the royal box during the Coronation Festival Evening Gala at Buckingham Palace© Getty

Apple of his eye

Michael and Pippa were spotted deep in conversation at the Coronation Festival Gala 2013 at Buckingham Palace. Father and daughter often attend Wimbledon together as well.

14/15

Michael takes Pippa's hand on wedding day© Getty

Father of the bride

Another proud dad moment for Michael as he walked his youngest daughter Pippa down the aisle on her wedding day to hedge fund manager James Matthews in Bucklebury in May 2017.

Pippa and husband James have since welcomed three children - Arthur, Grace and Rose.

15/15

Michael and James Middleton walk to church on Christmas Day 2016© Getty

Like father, like son

Father and son looked dapper in suits as they joined the royals for a church service in Sandringham around Christmas time in 2017.

LISTEN: Royal photographer decodes Prince William and Kate's 'look of love' at Trooping

