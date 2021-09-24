Lady Kitty Spencer and her twin sisters step out to London Fashion Week By Heather Cichowski

London Fashion Week kicked off with a party that brought out Lady Kitty Spencer and her sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia!

Kitty and her twin siblings were photographed at the Perfect Magazine and NoMad London Fashion Week party on Sept. 19. The three blonde beauties could pass for triplets given their identical looks and coordinating black outfits.

Amelia looked sharp in a slim black tuxedo from Ralph Lauren and Chopard jewels. Elder sister Kitty was radiant in tuxedo-inspired black Dolce & Gabbana coordinates featuring a strapless top with satiny collar detail and skinny trousers. She topped her elegant ensemble with statement golden earrings. Finally, Eliza rounded out the coordinated black outfits with Chopard jewels and a black tuxedo dress.

Charles Spencer's daughters are no stranger to fashion events given that Kitty has walked the runway during Fashion Month and she has served as a brand ambassador for high-profile brands, including Dolce & Gabbana.

Similarly, Eliza and Kitty are both signed to Storm Management and recently appeared in a Roger Vivier campaign.

Royals from around the world have stepped out to Fashion Month over the years and have even walked the runway during the shows!

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer and her sisters stun in Dolce & Gabbana dresses

Prior to the appearance in London, Lady Kitty shared a sweet photo of her sisters from her wedding weekend. All three of them coordinated in summery floral dresses from Dolce & Gabbana.

"Best friends, bridesmaids, sisters," Lady Kitty captioned the post from Aug. 26.

The sweet sentiment continued in comments from Eliza.

"My [world]. I love you both with all my heart always," the twin responded with two different heart emojis.