Fashion Royalty! 10 times royals graced the front row at Fashion Week

The likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Sussex have secured seats on fashion's most important bench

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by British-American journalist and editor, Anna Wintour (3R) and royal dressmaker Angela Kelly, (2R), views British designer Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, during her visit to London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London on February 20, 2018.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
There's a science behind who sits on the front row at Fashion Week, with the coveted seating arrangement reserved strictly for the glitterati of the fashion world. 

Designers know that the curation of their front row, or 'frow' as it's affectionately called by the style set, is watched just as closely as the clothes that come down the catwalk. A seat on the frow can't be bought, which is why everyone from industry insiders to fashion editors, A-listers to supermodels battle it out for a seat on the ever-desired bench.

The process is somewhat blurred for royalty, however, who in years past have graced the front row of fashion's most coveted Fashion Week shows. 

In 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II shared the frow with Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn's AW18 show at London Fashion Week, while Lady Amelia Windsor, and twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer all made an appearance on the frow in 2023.    

As London Fashion Week marks its 40th anniversary, we look back on our favourite times when royalty's It-girls and socialites turned heads on the front row.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer

Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer twinned in Michael Kors suits© Gilbert Flores

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer twinned in power suits at the Michael Kors F/W 2024 Fashion Show as part of New York Fashion Week in February this year. 

Eliza exuded bridal-like beauty in a crisp white trouser suit, while her sister Amelia wore a similar look in monochromatic black, adding a silk bralette beneath her blazer and wearing her beachy blonde hair in soft waves.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space on February 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.© WPA Pool

British designer Richard Quinn played host to a number of elite guests 2018 when he presented his AW17 collection to none other than Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle attends the Misha Nonoo fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 the at Center 548 on February 14, 2015 in New York City.© Monica Schipper

Before she married into the royal family, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was a regular on the fashion circuit. Here, she was an esteemed guest at the Misha Nonoo AW15 show in New York.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene Wittstock attends the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 22, 2017 in Milan, Italy.© Getty

Rewind to 2017, when Princess Charlene of Monaco was a guest on the front row of Versace's Spring/Summer 18 show at Milan Fashion Week. 

The South African-born royal rocked a seriously daring cut-out midi dress dripping in crystals and sported her signature platinum blonde pixie cut. 

Princess Diana wears a black suit as she sits next to Anna Harvey (Vogue Deputy Editor) at London Fashion Week© Fiona Hanson - PA Images

The late Diana, Princess of Wales opted for a monochromatic black outfit to grace the frow at the Casely Hayford show in 1995.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett

Lady Amelia Windsor, third cousin to Princes William and Harry, shone amongst the style set at several shows during London Fashion Week 2024.

© Mike Marsland

The model not only joined a fleet of A-listers at Burberry's AW24s show, but charmed in a pastel pink tulle dress on the frow at Bora Aksu's LFW show.

Princess Eugenie

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: Princess Eugenie of York attends the Dior Homme front row during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Ecole Militaire on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at Dior's Paris Fashion Week menswear show in January. 

Dior is a couture house long loved by the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,  the late Diana, Princess of Wales and the late Princess Margaret.

Princess Alexander of Hanover

Princess Alexandra of Hanover attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show © Getty

Princess Alexander of Hanover, granddaughter to Grace Kelly, attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2024. 

Wearing vintage Chanel, the Monegasque figure skater appeared to wear an outfit that her mother, Princess Caroline, had worn 34 years prior.

Queen Camilla

Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall (C), Edward Enninful and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, attend the Bethany Williams show during London Fashion Week February 2019 at the BFC Show Space on February 19, 2019 in London, England.© Gareth Cattermole/BFC

Queen Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, dipped her toe into the fashion world when she sat front row at Bethany Williams' show at London Fashion Week in February 2019. 

The royal sat with Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, marking her first time at Fashion Week.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, Princess Royal speaks at The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design presentation during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 18, 2020 in London, England.© Jeff Spicer/BFC

Princess Anne enchanted in emerald green when she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design presentation during London Fashion Week in February 2020.

