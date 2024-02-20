Fashion Royalty! 10 times royals graced the front row at Fashion Week

There's a science behind who sits on the front row at Fashion Week, with the coveted seating arrangement reserved strictly for the glitterati of the fashion world.

Designers know that the curation of their front row, or 'frow' as it's affectionately called by the style set, is watched just as closely as the clothes that come down the catwalk. A seat on the frow can't be bought, which is why everyone from industry insiders to fashion editors, A-listers to supermodels battle it out for a seat on the ever-desired bench.

The process is somewhat blurred for royalty, however, who in years past have graced the front row of fashion's most coveted Fashion Week shows.

In 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II shared the frow with Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn's AW18 show at London Fashion Week, while Lady Amelia Windsor, and twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer all made an appearance on the frow in 2023.

As London Fashion Week marks its 40th anniversary, we look back on our favourite times when royalty's It-girls and socialites turned heads on the front row.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer © Gilbert Flores Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer twinned in power suits at the Michael Kors F/W 2024 Fashion Show as part of New York Fashion Week in February this year. Eliza exuded bridal-like beauty in a crisp white trouser suit, while her sister Amelia wore a similar look in monochromatic black, adding a silk bralette beneath her blazer and wearing her beachy blonde hair in soft waves.

Queen Elizabeth II © WPA Pool British designer Richard Quinn played host to a number of elite guests 2018 when he presented his AW17 collection to none other than Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.



Meghan Markle © Monica Schipper Before she married into the royal family, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was a regular on the fashion circuit. Here, she was an esteemed guest at the Misha Nonoo AW15 show in New York.



Princess Charlene of Monaco © Getty Rewind to 2017, when Princess Charlene of Monaco was a guest on the front row of Versace's Spring/Summer 18 show at Milan Fashion Week. The South African-born royal rocked a seriously daring cut-out midi dress dripping in crystals and sported her signature platinum blonde pixie cut.

© Fiona Hanson - PA Images The late Diana, Princess of Wales opted for a monochromatic black outfit to grace the frow at the Casely Hayford show in 1995.



Lady Amelia Windsor © Dave Benett Lady Amelia Windsor, third cousin to Princes William and Harry, shone amongst the style set at several shows during London Fashion Week 2024.



© Mike Marsland The model not only joined a fleet of A-listers at Burberry's AW24s show, but charmed in a pastel pink tulle dress on the frow at Bora Aksu's LFW show.



Princess Eugenie © Dave Benett Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at Dior's Paris Fashion Week menswear show in January. Dior is a couture house long loved by the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the late Diana, Princess of Wales and the late Princess Margaret.



Princess Alexander of Hanover © Getty Princess Alexander of Hanover, granddaughter to Grace Kelly, attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2024. Wearing vintage Chanel, the Monegasque figure skater appeared to wear an outfit that her mother, Princess Caroline, had worn 34 years prior.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Queen Camilla © Gareth Cattermole/BFC Queen Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, dipped her toe into the fashion world when she sat front row at Bethany Williams' show at London Fashion Week in February 2019. The royal sat with Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, marking her first time at Fashion Week.

