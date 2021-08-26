Lady Kitty Spencer and her sisters stun in Dolce & Gabbana dresses By Heather Cichowski

Lady Kitty Spencer shared a beautiful photo with her twin sisters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, from her wedding weekend to Instagram recently.

In the gorgeous shot, Kitty stands on the left in a richly embroidered white lace dress with puff sleeves from Dolce & Gabbana. Eliza is in the middle in a yellow pleated dress with matching shoes and Amelia is on the right in a bold short-sleeved frock. The sisters perfectly coordinated from their blonde hair to their bold dresses to their flat shoes. All their frocks and footwear were from the Italian label.

The photo was taken in Rome. The trio are seen with their backs facing the camera. They look out from a balcony onto a beautiful Italian landscape filled with trees.

"Best friends, bridesmaids, sisters," Lady Kitty captioned the post from Aug. 26.

The sweet sentiment continued in the comments.

"My [world]. I love you both with all my heart always," responded Eliza with two different heart emojis.

Amelia commented, "I love you both with all my heart and more @elizavspencer @kitty.spencer best sisters in the world."

The twin included two heart emojis at the end.

The image appears to have been taken over Kitty's three-day wedding weekend in July. The Dolce & Gabbana ambassador wed Michael Lewis at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in an awe-inspiring wedding complete with six different bridal looks.

Amelia previously shared the photo to her Instagram on Aug. 2. The 29-year-old captioned the post "sisters" with a series of heart emojis.

Kitty responded to her younger sister's post, "Best friends forever."





The incredible wedding is still clearly on everyone's minds.

Kitty recently attended her dear friend Lady Jemima Herbert wedding to Hugo Davies on the weekend of Aug. 20 at Jemima's house seat, Wilton House. Princess Diana's niece shared a series of photos from the wedding to her Instagram, including the beautiful lace Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore.

Following the special day, Kitty returned to Italy where she is currently enjoying the sites in Ravello and she is showcasing her glamorous holiday wardrobe.