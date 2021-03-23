Duchess Kate wears elegant Catherine Walker coat to visit Westminster Abbey for National Day of Reflection

Duchess Kate and Prince William returned to Westminster Abbey, their wedding venue, for a much different engagement on March 23. The couple were there as part of the National Day of Reflection, marking a year on from the first national lockdown in the U.K. The day is intended to remember those who lost their lives during the last year of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely elegant in a winter white coat from Catherine Walker, one of her favourite labels.

The 39-year-old selected the prim Valeria knee-length coat in winter white from the British label. The sophisticated style features hand-applied ivory floral lace and a scalloped edge for a refined finish.

The stylish mom of three accessorized with Annoushka's Gold Brown Diamond Baroque Earrings, a soft brown clutch and coordinating heels. The clutch is her Métier London Roma Mini in Suede Marrakech. Kate typically wears Amaia floral face masks, but on this occasion, she selected a disposable blue one, which William also wore.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took time to thank those in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out at the venue and to thank all of those involved for their effort. Furthermore, the visit took place on National Day of Reflection, which marks one year since the U.K. went into its first lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. William and Kate also participated in a private moment of reflection.

MORE: Duchess Kate stuns in monochromatic outfit during in-person royal engagement to Newham Ambulance Station

The visit to Westminster Abbey was also noteworthy because it is where the duke and duchess wed almost a decade ago. Prince William and Duchess Kate will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29. It is fitting that Kate wore a shade of white for her recent outing to the abbey.

Kate and William were last seen out for a visit to Newham Ambulance Station in East London on March 18. The couple were keen to hear about how the first responders' mental health and wellbeing were being cared for during COVID-19 and how the station and its services were supporting them.

For the royal engagement, Duchess Kate wowed in head-to-toe beige. She recycled her Massimo Dutti camel coat from her wardrobe. She selected the same Metier London bag for her visit to Westminster Abbey as she did to visit the ambulance station.